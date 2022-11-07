The following world leaders are among the 90 or so confirmed, or highly likely, to attend in Egypt this week the COP27 conference -- where world leaders gather to discuss carbon emissions and how to tackle climate change:

President of the United States Joe Biden

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak

President of France Emmanuel Macron

President of Senegal Macky Sall

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

Incoming President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni

Spotted any notable absentees? Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese has taken the same tack as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping: opting not to attend. He's instead sending Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in his place. Of course, in some ways the PM can't win -- he copped some fairly naff criticism in his early days in office for spending too much time overseas, and he's also got ASEAN, Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation, and G20 meetings, all occurring overseas, to keep him busy. Still, the first COP since Labor took office would have been a good time to conclusively break with the embarrassment of the Morrison government's approach to climate change on the world stage, and it's odd Albanese chose not to take advantage of that.