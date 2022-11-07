Why did direct care workers in aged care only get a 15% wage rise from the crucial work value case being considered by the Fair Work Commission (FWC), when unions and employers were in broad agreement that a rise of 25% was more appropriate? And why did non-direct care workers -- such as cooks, who are crucial to high-quality aged care -- miss out?

The FWC's decision on Friday bears close reading (a summary is here), particularly around its thinking on how we've failed to remunerate women in feminised industries.

In effect it's an interim decision -- the first of three stages -- in which the FWC has decided that, while there's a lot of detail to be worked out about exactly how big the increase in aged care pay should be across different classifications, there's no reason why direct care workers should be made to wait while that process, which could take many months, is dragged out -- they should get a 15% pay rise as soon as possible. The next stage will be submissions about the timing and phasing in of that pay rise, which will clearly depend on the government's submission to that process.