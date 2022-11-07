The Victorian government’s cynical strategy of holding back hundreds of annual reports for a last-minute Parliamentary dump ahead of the November 26 state election appears to have worked.
There has been very little public discussion about any of the annual report content when some of the disclosures are startling, to say the least.
For example, let’s have a look at the three largest financial institutions owned by the Victorian government -- starting with the good news.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.