Victorian Premier Dan Andrews (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Victorian government’s cynical strategy of holding back hundreds of annual reports for a last-minute Parliamentary dump ahead of the November 26 state election appears to have worked.

There has been very little public discussion about any of the annual report content when some of the disclosures are startling, to say the least.

For example, let’s have a look at the three largest financial institutions owned by the Victorian government -- starting with the good news.