The kind of financial firepower needed for a community independent to oust a major party MP is on display in the election returns for 2022 election candidates released today.

The reason the data encourages us to look at independents is because donations to major parties are revealed annually -- most major party MPs and candidates appear in today's data with nil returns, because their party handled all the finances. We'll have to wait until February 1 for the data on what the major parties received, under our ludicrous disclosure laws that make us wait up to 19 months to find out who was giving what to major parties.

All of the successful independents who took seats off the Liberals reported big total donations. Zali Steggall, who cemented her grip on Warringah when Scott Morrison imposed the disastrous Katherine Deves on the NSW Liberals, was the lowest earner, reporting just under $900,000 in donations. Allegra Spender in Wentworth reported $1.9 million; Kylea Tink in North Sydney and Monique Ryan in Kooyong both $1.8 million; Zoe Daniel in Goldstein $1.7 million; Sophie Scamps in Mackellar $1.6 million; Kate Chaney in Curtin $1.3 million.