One lesson the Albanese government doesn’t seem to have learnt from the abject legislative record of its predecessor is that trying to ram omnibus bills through federal Parliament is (a) always a bad idea and (b) pretty much guaranteed to fail. Unless you have a majority in both houses, which Labor does not.

The government’s “Respect at Work” bill is, for the most part, good and necessary law reform, a genuine and considered attempt to begin the long work of rebalancing power in the labour market after decades of neo-liberalism have delivered us entrenched and ever-worsening inequality.

However, as the independents have been pointing out, it’s being rushed and the government’s unwillingness to negotiate is risking both some bad law being made and the whole thing failing in the Senate.