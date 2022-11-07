The Queensland branch of the Labor Party has backed the idea of a royal commission-style probe into media diversity in Australia.

Ex-prime minister (and Queenslander) Kevin Rudd celebrated the move as a "historic moment" for the state party.

Rudd, who has waged a long-running campaign to investigate the concentration of media ownership in Australia, has managed to get several Labor conferences to support the idea but has had no luck convincing the federal government.