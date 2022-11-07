Westminster Avenue in a bougie suburb of Louisville, Kentucky; faux colonial houses, white porches and coach lamps, on orange-leaf-covered lawns running to the sidewalks, late afternoon light streaming through, four of us straggling down it, the "Protect Kentucky [Abortion] Access" canvassing group SE8, and at the tenth house we hit, it appeared as if Diana, our veteran member, 80+, shortcut white hair and Japanese print slacks, was going to kidnap a dog. It was a tiny hairy thing, and it had come flying out to greet us, ahead of its owner, a large woman lumbering out from the garage behind.

"Come on, boy, come on, little feller," Diana had said, as it had leapt into her arms.

"Is this about politics?" said the woman, coming forward in grey sweatpants and a blue, well, sweat top. "I don't wanna talk about no politics," she said.