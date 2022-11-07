Crown Casino has been hit with a record $120 million fine by the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) for failing to comply with responsible service of gambling obligations.
This latest fine is in addition to an $80 million fine Crown copped for its involvement in the illegal transfer of funds.
A royal commission led by respected jurist Ray Finkelstein found multiple cases of Crown failing to follow responsible gambling rules.
