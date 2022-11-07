Hark back to COP26, where nearly 200 nations put their names down for a more ambitious climate agenda. Report after report in the year since have shown that even if current benchmarks are met (and thus far they are falling well short), the world is on track for a too-hot temperature hike.

As talks kick off in Egypt today for COP27 -- meeting number 27 of the Conference of the Parties to the UN’s environmental treaty, UNFCCC -- not enough nations are tracking on target.

COP26 set records for the largest meeting of minds since the treaty came into being three decades ago. Thousands of delegates and 120 world leaders attended, many making promises about emissions reductions, scaling back fossil fuels and halting deforestation. As Crikey reported, COP26 leaned into four big buzzwords: mitigation, adaptation, finance and collaboration.