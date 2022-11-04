Advocates for the Voice to Parliament and the adoption of the Uluru Statement to the Heart know how hard it is to get Australians to vote for constitutional change. But Dean Parkin, a director of From The Heart, is embracing the challenge.

Parkin, who is from the Quandamooka peoples of Minjerribah, is under no illusions about the task that lies ahead for advocates for a constitutionally recognised Voice to Parliament, given the last successful attempt to change the constitution was in 1977.

Part of the task at hand is fronting and tackling the issues in panel discussions and debates in what would sometimes be perceived as hostile territory. Parkin and Dr Shireen Morris, a fellow pro-Voice panellist and constitutional expert, were a part of a recent debate hosted by Sky News on the Voice that also featured prominent opponents of the proposal, Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price and commentator Andrew Bolt.