Tonight the T20 World Cup goes from ho-hum to must-watch as Australia plays Afghanistan and must win by a gazillion runs to have a chance of moving past England or NZ into the semi-finals and a chance to defend its title.

Last night saw a top report on Ukraine from Foreign Correspondent -- ABC viewers clearly agreed as it racked up 527,000 nationally. Still, Q+A attracted only 354,000, so Foreign Correspondent viewers didn’t stick around for the weekly lecture and boring talkfest.

Ten has committed ratings hara-kiri -- the Oaks Day horse racing got only 151,000. Ten’s news shifted from 5pm to 6pm for a 169,000 audience, less than half what it picked up from its usual 5pm start. At least The Real Love Boat Australia drew 176,000 -- ratings king!