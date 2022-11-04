NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's commitment to implementing mandatory cashless gaming cards for poker machines in his state -- saying it's a matter not of if, but how, it's done -- is, forgive the pun, a high-stakes gamble, but one that deserves support.

For the first time, a NSW leader is standing up to the malignant gambling industry which has dictated terms to generations of NSW politicians. The clubs and pubs industry in NSW hates cashless cards with a passion, fearing it will dry up billions of dollars in cash from the proceeds of crime flowing through poker machines.

Unsurprisingly, NSW Labor is refusing to support the idea. NSW Labor has taken $1.7 million in donations from the gambling industry between 2001 and 2021, including nearly half a million dollars from ClubsNSW, the lobby group campaigning against cashless cards.