The politics of the week has been dominated by debates of Labor's giant industrial relations bill, explored in greater detail elsewhere in Crikey today. Among the bill's chief aims is to implement some of the recommendations of the Respect@Work report that was delivered way back at the beginning of 2020 and pretty much ignored by the Morrison government until the toxic nature of Parliament made that politically impossible.

But what of the recalcitrants in Western Australia? Fair Work is federal legislation that covers the vast majority of private sector employees in Australia, but WA is the only state to not completely refer its powers over industrial relations in the 16 years since WorkChoices, and thus holds on to the employees of smaller businesses, primarily those set up as sole traders or partnerships (i.e. not Pty Ltd companies). The changes made to the Fair Work Act -- assuming they go through -- wouldn't apply to workers at those businesses.

Further, because the state system is made up almost entirely of small businesses, they almost certainly fall below the required employee headcount to be covered by the reporting requirements of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency. So are they going to miss out on the new protections?