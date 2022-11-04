The federal government is trying to hurry a set of changes to industrial relations rules through Parliament before the end of the year.
They're facing opposition both from crossbench senators who want to look at the detail and from employer groups wary of workers gaining more bargaining power for better pay and conditions, especially across multiple employers.
What is the bill?
The "Secure Jobs, Better Pay" bill tinkers with rules for fair working conditions and collective bargaining.
