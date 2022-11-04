The ATO’s annual name-and-shame event is here, and some of the big companies that paid no income tax have been duly outed. Bernard Keane’s piece yesterday did a great job of it.

But there’s so much in the data! It’s a tale of many different types of companies, as we can see in the next chart. Local arms of global behemoths and steadfastly Australian companies. Some are in genuinely volatile industries where you profit sometimes. Some are in more reliable industries where you profit each year. And some seem to pay no tax no matter what.

Exxon Mobil’s tax affairs deserve special mention here. While other oil and gas concerns pop up in the data one year or another, the big US company’s Australian arm has managed to post a nice round zero under income tax paid for all of the past eight years the ATO has reported. It has by far the highest cumulative revenue of any Australian company while doing so. However, it is worth mentioning that in the past financial year -- one not represented in the chart above but released to the stock market -- it broke its duck and paid billions in tax. (We should also note the above chart covers only company income tax, not resource taxes, payroll taxes, GST, etc.)