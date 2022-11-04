Representatives from almost 200 nations will next week converge on Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for round 27 of the UN’s annual climate change conference. Formally titled the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27 for short) and unofficially labelled the “Implementation COP”, this year is crunch time for the world to “mend multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to address climate change”.

So, much to do.

This year marks 30 years (albeit only 27 conferences) since the adoption of the UN’s environmental treaty (UNFCCC). It’s been deemed the meeting for nations to make moves and come good on promises made.