The number of women incarcerated is growing faster than men, according to a new study, with experts warning police are misidentifying victims and perpetrators in domestic violence incidents.

It’s particularly concerning as crime has been decreasing across Australia, while Australia’s imprisonment growth was the third highest among OECD countries between 2003 and 2018.

The increase in women in prison is partly due to police taking domestic violence callouts more seriously, and tougher bail laws -- but also a misunderstanding about how domestic violence happens.