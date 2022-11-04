In the Railway Tavern, Joe Biden’s on TV saying this election is a fight for democracy, pleading for support from that vanishing type: the likely but undecided voter.

"Sure is," mutters someone beneath a cap, suggesting they may not agree with Joe's idea of what to do about that. By now I've given up on finding a Democrat in a pub with stools at the bar, a neon Budweiser sign and ESPN on.

"I like AOC," says Merk the bartender, tall, thin, black, ex-Marine. "Well, my girlfriend does. I hate Democrats."