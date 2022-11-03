Another one of those late-spring evenings when TV had to be streamed from one of those services you pay for -- but not Foxtel -- simply because there was a mental cost in watching the free-to-air stuff. Well, not the ABC's Hard Quiz, 757,000 nationally, or Fisk, 675,000 nationally.

The rest was just drivel, like the aptly named Kitchen Nightmares on Seven (749,000) for the contrived quality of the whole program. Even worse, though, were the reheated leftovers from the 60 Minutes Melissa Caddick conwoman story on Nine -- 541,000, and then 216,000 for a repeat of the Caddick story on Underbelly (it should have come with a health warning and a use-by date), and whatever Ten had: the repeat of The Dog House Australia (390,000) and something called The Real Love Bite -- sorry, that's Boat Australia (178,000), which was clearly inedible for most viewers.

Seven’s night from Nine, the ABC and Ten -- of little interest to anyone but a few jaded TV programming executives.