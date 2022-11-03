If ever you wanted proof that the big end of town and retail investors think differently when it comes to CEO incentive schemes, check out these voting results lodged by Tabcorp with the ASX after its recent 94-minute hybrid AGM in Brisbane.

Tabcorp responded positively to a request from Crikey to voluntarily disclose the outcome of voting on all resolutions not just by shares, which is the minimum required by the law and ASX listing rules, but also by shareholders. This is similar to what is required with a takeover conducted through a so-called scheme of arrangement, where the deal only passes if 75% of voted stock and 50% of voting shareholders support the deal.

In terms of the approval of CEO Adam Rytenskild's incentive scheme, Tabcorp revealed that 1813 or 53.15% of the 3411 shareholders who voted opposed the proposed share grant, but in terms of shares voted, the support was a whopping 98.74%.