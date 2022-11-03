Australia's biggest gas and coal exporters paid no tax in 2020-21, data from the Australian Tax Office's annual tax transparency report shows. And fossil fuel lobbyist News Corp continues to fail to pay any tax at all in Australia.

The data reveals the tax payments of around 2400 large companies, the result of a tax transparency initiative put in place by the previous Labor government, despite opposition from the Coalition and the Greens. More than 800 companies paid no tax at all, most for good reasons -- especially given the impact of the pandemic. Firms may have made no taxable income during the year, even despite high revenues, or may be able to claim losses from previous years against taxable income. But a number paid no tax at all despite earning mammoth revenues and profits.

Coal giant Glencore -- currently being prosecuted in the UK for paying massive bribes -- paid zero tax on more than $2.8 billion in taxable income, off more than $16 billion in revenue. This was the first time in recent years the multinational has paid no tax, after paying nearly $600 million in 2019-20.