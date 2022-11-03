If a war, “planet killer” asteroids and the tail-end of a three-year global pandemic weren't enough for the year 2022, yesterday at 6.30am five lions escaped from Taronga Zoo in the northern Sydney suburb of Mosman.

How did they get out? Well, if you ask Mark Latham (no one did), it’s because Taronga Zoo was too busy being "woke" to enclose its animals properly. OK, sure.

A statement from the zoo says there was “an integrity issue” with a containment fence and the animals were swiftly moved to a secure holding area pending a full review of said integrity issue.