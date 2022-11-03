Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a stunning return to power just over a year after being toppled as prime minister at the head of what is likely to be a far-right governing coalition -- possibly the most extreme in the country’s history.

With nearly 90% of votes counted after the Tuesday election -- the country’s fifth in less than four years -- Netanyahu’s Likud party and its Jewish ultra-orthodox and ultranationalist allies held a commanding lead over a combination of centrist, leftist and Arab factions.

Although final results are not expected until later in the week, analysts are already hotly debating the variables that led to Netanyahu’s victory, including his success at turning out the traditional Likud voter base; the relative cohesion of the pro-Netanyahu alliance, which coalesced into just four parties; and the fractiousness of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, which ran no fewer than eight parties.