We were between talks at the American Enterprise Institute, and it was lunch so, of course, there was an omelette station. As silver heating dishes steamed away, chefs in puffy hats turned delicate mini-omelettes on the grill, and the queue formed quickly.

In front of me, a very young kid in a blue suit was talking too loudly to a very young woman with long Gloria Steinem hair and gleaming, frameless glasses: "Yeah, I mean, I get the point Hamilton’s making in Federalist 15 but I said in the paper it doesn’t countermand a usufruct argument for…"

Braying think tank speak, a little too loud, a little too fast, starting your next sentence on the foot of the last so no one gets a chance to grab the conversation. No one else was this loud, but no one else was this young either.