As Australia’s Parliament works through the National Anti-Corruption Commission, there’s news out of Austria that asks a big question: what’s the role of news media in corruption -- not as reporters, but as players, even accomplices?

Misuse of government advertising, dodgy polls to boost political allies, politicised appointments to supposedly independent posts -- the investigation by Austria’s Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption has got it all. It’s already ended the career of once-was-rising conservative star Sebastian Kurz.

And it’s forcing a recognition that everyday practices can deteriorate into the dodgy, from the dodgy to abuse of power, from abuse into corruption.