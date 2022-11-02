NSW's top trade officer in the UK has said it is offensive to suggest his appointment was a case of "jobs for the boys".
Agent-General to the UK Stephen Cartwright appeared at a parliamentary inquiry on Wednesday morning, where he defended his qualifications for the role.
It was the first time Cartwright has had the opportunity to tell his side of the story to the state's Public Accountability Committee, which has been looking into his appointment for months.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.