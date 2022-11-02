The word "gaslighting" is wildly overused these days. But there's no other word for what the Reserve Bank and its governor Philip Lowe are doing to Australian households on wages.
After the bank's decision yesterday to lift interest rates by another 0.25 points to address Australia's -- by international standards moderate -- inflation problem, Lowe released his normal post-meeting statement again explaining his determination to fight inflation. And he said this about wages:
Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years, although it remains lower than in many other advanced economies. A further pick-up is expected due to the tight labour market and higher inflation. Given the importance of avoiding a prices-wages spiral, the board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.