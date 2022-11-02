Any near-Earth asteroid with a plus-1km girth takes home the title of “planet killer”. Astronomers have just discovered a second. It’s the largest "potentially hazardous" asteroid within the orbits of Earth and Venus in the past eight years and among the top 5% ever.

The 1.5km-wide near-Earth asteroid (NEA) that goes by 2022 AP7 is one of three sun-drenched asteroids identified with the aid of a dark energy camera and a four-metre telescope by a US-run team at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

The NEAs are part of an “elusive population” of asteroids within the orbits of Earth and Venus that sit in the shadow (rather than radiant glare) of the sun. Two of the three new NEAs sit safely within the Earth’s orbit and therefore pose no problems, but astronomers have not ruled out the possibility of a planetary plight with 2022 AP7 “some day”, said the NSF’s NOIRLab in a science (not press) release. As such, it’s been deemed a “potentially hazardous” asteroid (PHA).