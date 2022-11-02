Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Image: AP/Matt Dunham)

We did it, folks. After years and years wondering just what it took to be conclusively repudiated by the British Conservative Party, we've found out where its line is -- appearing on shithouse reality TV.

Former UK health minister Matt Hancock, who led the country's COVID-19 response, has been suspended from the Conservative Party for joining the bug-eating reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," Chief Whip Simon Hart announced on Tuesday. If Hancock's name rings a bell, there might be a few reasons.