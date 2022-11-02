We did it, folks. After years and years wondering just what it took to be conclusively repudiated by the British Conservative Party, we've found out where its line is -- appearing on shithouse reality TV.

Former UK health minister Matt Hancock, who led the country's COVID-19 response, has been suspended from the Conservative Party for joining the bug-eating reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," Chief Whip Simon Hart announced on Tuesday. If Hancock's name rings a bell, there might be a few reasons.