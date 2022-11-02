Home Affairs Department bureaucrats, repeatedly thwarted in recent years in attempts to sneak through a radical expansion of government collection and use of biometric data, are using recent major hacking of big corporations to again push an agenda which would see the department become a national repository for all Australians' biometric data.

Justin Hendry at Innovation Australia reported yesterday that a department official, Gudiya Riddell, said last week that corporations shouldn't be holding identity verification documents because “biometrically [anchored] digital identities and digital credentials can help to limit the amount of personal information that an organisation collects by enabling an individual to share only the minimum amount of information needed for a transaction".

Instead, home affairs could operate or nationally coordinate a biometric data repository that corporations would instead use to verify identity.