Explosions along the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September have underscored the vulnerability of Europe’s critical energy and communications infrastructure in its northern seas, as tensions with Russia spiral over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish and Danish investigators believe “several hundred kilograms” of explosives were used to blast vast holes in the undersea pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. While suspicion immediately fell on Moscow, which has sought to exploit its energy dominance over the continent -- and particularly wants to starve Europe of energy this winter -- ongoing investigations conducted by Sweden, Denmark and Germany have yet to pinpoint who was behind the attack. Moscow has denied any involvement.

The explosions had little immediate impact on European energy security. Moscow suspended gas transit through the original pipeline, Nord Stream 1, in July for 10 days, citing technical difficulties, while certification of Nord Stream 2 was suspended by Germany days before the Russian invasion.