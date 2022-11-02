“You only get one Alan Bond in your lifetime, and I’ve had mine.”

Kerry Packer knew a good deal when he saw one: $800 million cash to part with his beloved Channel Nine was an offer too good to refuse. Retrieving a 37% stake after converting $250 million in debt to equity was icing on the cake. It also underscored the difference between a shrewd businessman and a self-promoting spruiker.

Two generations later, another tycoon has splashed his cash to acquire a modern media outlet. And like Bond, he has overpaid for the privilege. He said so himself.