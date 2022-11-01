In the week after he was named secretary-general of China’s ruling Communist Party for a third time, Xi Jinping took his six fellow newly appointed members of the Politburo Standing Committee to the party’s “holy” land in Yan’an, in northern Shaanxi province.

Symbolism is tremendously important to Chinese leaders. Yan’an is where Mao Zedong held the party’s seventh Congress on the Long March and went on to win the country’s post-World War II civil war and seize power in 1949. It’s also where Mao met Xi’s father Xi Zhongxun, a key revolutionary general, in 1947. Xi himself had also worked nearby during the Cultural Revolution when he was “sent down to the countryside” to understand regular Chinese people.

After his 2012 and 2017 appointments to the top job, Xi visited Shenzhen -- the sprawling metropolis close to Hong Kong -- and Shanghai. The latter was the site of the CCP’s first meeting in 1912.