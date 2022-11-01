By the end of the year, Victoria will have a $419 million youth prison able to hold more children and young people than are currently imprisoned in total across the state.

The Cherry Creek Youth Justice Centre will be able to hold 140 children and young people at a cost of nearly $3 million for each bed, despite there being an average of only 119 young people each day in detention across Victoria, a number in steady decline.

The facility is set to be completed by the end of the year, and by the first half of 2023 will “accommodate” young people -- boys aged 15 to 18 who need targeted intervention, according to the government.