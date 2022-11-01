Ukraine’s simultaneous sea and sky drone strike on Russia’s Black Sea flagship at the weekend was hailed as novel in naval warfare and a tactical turning point in Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

"We've never seen it [before]," Travis Reddy, CEO of Australian defence technology company DefendTex, told Crikey. "The ability to quickly evolve and iterate and affect the enemy is something that we've never seen in modern battle."

According to open-source intelligence analysis of video footage (the source is yet to be confirmed), the dual aqua and aerial attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol damaged and potentially disabled Russia’s lead frigate, the Admiral Makarov.