Descent into madness
Who has been invoking political violence against their opponents in the United States? The Republicans. Time to end the false moral equivalence between left and right over violence. What are we really looking for when we try to determine the politics of terrorists? Russia continues to fund media in the US. Mike Pence says Americans have no right not to have religion imposed on them. Why is right-wing fraud and Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance struggling in what should be an easy race in Ohio? Election-denialist Trump supporters are planning to interfere in the midterm elections.
How to capitalism
Games of Mates author Cameron Murray looks at developer contributions in Auckland and finds that increasing them significantly won’t pass through to house prices. Lobbying in the United States hits US$3 billion for the year to date. Non-tariff barriers are an even worse form of protectionism than tariffs — as the Chinese learnt to their cost in 2018-19. Sports people engaging in lightweight protests against the monstrosity of the Qatar World Cup are fooling no one. Why labour movements are growing stronger again, and what enraged businesses are doing to stop them. Childcare in the US is in chaos and the only ones benefiting are for-profit corporations. Major companies are realising self-driving cars are a fantasy — and don’t make any economic sense. And Tesla is being investigated for killing people with its non-self-driving vehicles.
Did you fight in the great data wars, mum?
Datarioration: we’re losing the war to save information, and fast. BOAT: do we have a candidate for dark matter? Is thinking just inner talking, can you have multiple inner voices, and do we all think the same? How to make sweet potato EVEN SWEETER! Why reality isn’t really real — at least, not locally. Twitter verification — what the point really is — or, post-Musk takeover, was.
Join the conversation
