What sort of government sets out to penalise hundreds of thousands of its citizens, many already financially disadvantaged, without a single line of supporting legal advice?

The answer, as spelt out on the first day of the robodebt royal commission, is a government we no longer have.

We can only await eagerly to hear how Scott Morrison, one of the ministers involved for the scheme, and his acolyte Stuart Robert (who succeeded him) explain it away. If they can.