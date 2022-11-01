The cost of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is nearly three times higher than original 2011 estimates, costing Australia $35 billion this year alone as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flags a crackdown on spending.

But conversations about increasing costs rarely seem to involve the NDIS’ return on investment, and how supporting people with disabilities to live independently, hold gainful employment and lead fuller lives contributes to the economy -- and society.

On ABC RN's Breakfast this morning, disability discrimination commissioner Ben Gauntlett warned experts and politicians shouldn’t “lose sight of the humanity that underpins” the scheme. He said without the scheme, he likely wouldn’t be living in his family home with his partner, and might not have been able to have the child they're expecting in December.