At least four federal Labor MPs went on a lobby-funded tour of Western Australian mines last month, it can be revealed.

Crikey understands more MPs were on the trip, including several state MPs -- though both the federal government and the lobby group that paid for the trip have refused to say who they were.

Resources Minister Madeleine King and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson have both formally disclosed their attendance. Crikey has also confirmed Pearce MP Tracey Roberts, from WA, was there. Another federal Labor member from WA was there too, Swan MP Zaneta Mascarenhas, although her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.