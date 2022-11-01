The old saying warns that when you are in a hole, stop digging. It’s a lesson that seems to have eluded the Bureau of Meteorology.

Under attack on all sides because of its communication failure over a “rebrand that wasn’t”, the bureau decided to post a statement that would supposedly address “a number of inaccurate statements" made about the organisation.

Unfortunately the statement failed to identify -- let alone address -- any such inaccuracies.