MPs running a NSW parliamentary inquiry into trade job appointments hope to hear from Stephen Cartwright, the state's agent-general to the UK, twice in the coming weeks, Crikey can reveal.
Cartwright has emerged as one of the key figures in the long-running trade job saga that has consumed the NSW government in recent months, but has yet to tell his side of the story. He is scheduled to appear at a hearing tomorrow morning, when he will beam into Parliament from his London office.
The committee also hopes to speak to Cartwright a second time after that. It follows an appearance on Monday by another NSW trade official in London, trade and investment commissioner Paul Webster.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.