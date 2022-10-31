MPs running a NSW parliamentary inquiry into trade job appointments hope to hear from Stephen Cartwright, the state's agent-general to the UK, twice in the coming weeks, Crikey can reveal.

Cartwright has emerged as one of the key figures in the long-running trade job saga that has consumed the NSW government in recent months, but has yet to tell his side of the story.

He is scheduled to appear at a hearing Wednesday morning, when he will beam into Parliament from the state's London trade office.