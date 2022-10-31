What a week on those crazy social media platforms: Meta crashed, Snapchat was smashed, and over at Twitter Elon Musk made quite a splash. For social media, it’s been a monster mash!

And here’s the newsflash: the age of social media platforms is over.

In the future, perhaps, we’ll date it to the mangled takeover of Twitter. Musk strutting into the company’s HQ, sink in hand, will become the metaphor for the fatal hubris of the Silicon Valley elite. But it’s been coming for at least a year.