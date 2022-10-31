It's taken a while for Labor to be dragged, very reluctantly, to the idea that the risks of doing nothing on energy company profits might outweigh the risks of taking action.

Despite a wide variety of observers (and the Greens) suggesting a windfall profits tax on energy exporters -- or fixing the petroleum rent resource tax (PRRT) -- is important not just fiscally but for encouraging voters to endure the pain of higher energy prices, until last week Treasurer Jim Chalmers has stoutly resisted fixing what is currently the most expensive tax rort in Australia: the failure of big gas exporters to pay sufficient, or in many cases any, tax or royalty while they make tens of billions in profits.

Informing Labor's reluctance -- such a contrast to its welcome, gung-ho approach to industrial relations reform -- is its experience last time it brought on a windfall profits tax on the extractive sector. It's one Chalmers saw up close and personal in then treasurer Wayne Swan's office as the resource super profit tax (RSPT) plunged the Rudd government into a world of trouble and contributed to the removal of Rudd himself.