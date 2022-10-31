Could this be a defining week for global media? Quarterly reports are due from the likes of News Corp, Fox Corp, The New York Times, the Liberty Global-owned companies, and especially the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite hopes for solid results, few analysts of the US media are expecting a buoyant set of reports, with the possible exception of News Corp’s Dow Jones group and Wall Street Journal.

After last week's humbling of tech giants and revenue gobblers like Alphabet and Meta (née Facebook) and stricken minnows like Snapchat-owner Snap, this week will see bad news from the traditional media -- from cable to newspapers and radio -- in Australia, the UK and especially the US, where it is said only a handful of major papers are solvent: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, perhaps Murdoch’s New York Post, and the privately-owned LA Times.