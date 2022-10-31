In Crikey's experience, it's harder to get a straight answer out of the Department of Defence than the Catholic Church. And that's saying something.
Mind you, the mix of multibillion-dollar contracts, secrecy and national security is a potent one -- surely up there with the great religions when it comes to matters that must remain out of public scrutiny.
How then will the Albanese government's much-anticipated national anti-corruption commission (NACC) go when it comes to prising open the golden kingdom of defence contracts, the area considered by many to be ripe for corruption?
Join the conversation
