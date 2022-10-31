The federal government's special exemptions for religious charities are again under question following weekend revelations on the alleged international money-shifting practices of the giant, Utah-based Mormon Church.

The Mormon Church -- or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, as it is formally known -- is registered as a Basic Religious Charity (BRC) on the Australian charities' register. As such it is entitled to a series of special exemptions on public accountability which allow the charity to operate in near total secrecy, beyond the reach of the regulator.

As Crikey detailed earlier this month, BRCs do not need to supply financial detail on their operations to the government or the public despite benefiting from tax exemptions. The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission cannot suspend or remove a member of a BRC’s governing body, which it can for other charities. Nor does a BRC need to meet any of the governance standards which apply to other charities.