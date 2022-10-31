Two new Omicron subvariants are here to play as Australia enters yet another wave of COVID-19 infections. Australian state and federal health authorities have linked XBB and BQ.1 to a growing caseload, but experts are not yet concerned.

“To know whether a variant is going to be a real problem, you look at hospitalisations, ICU admissions, and deaths. And they’re not really going up, they’re staying constant,” infectious disease physician at the Alfred Hospital Dr Andrew Fuller told Crikey.

“These variants are a nuisance, but they’re not killing people. At this stage, it’s behaving much better than BA1 and BA2.”