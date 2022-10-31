Well, it was a hell of a Friday.

First thing in the morning, Elon Musk bought Twitter, the private-sector website that has become a global public square. In a tweet, he announced that "the bird is free" and that "comedy returns to Twitter". A couple of hours later he was acting on that, sacking CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives who will take more than A$200 million in payouts (if they win lawsuits -- Musk apparently fired them for cause).

Musk also announced that he would be sacking up to three-quarters of the staff. The right rejoiced in the new ownership, while the left wondered if he'd crash the whole thing.