Quiet night -- Petey Poo’s budget reply on 7.30 averaged 420,000 for the ABC on a lower-viewing night against the treasurer’s speech on Tuesday night (629,000). Don’t read anything into the difference, it happened when ScoMo and his five clones ran the place too. Q+A had 285,000 after Dutton's speech and 7.30’s analysis. Audience mostly bored or asleep.

Nine’s night in the main channels and the demos, Seven’s night in total people. The Real Love Boat has run aground for Ten on Thursday nights on 238,000, while Gogglebox had 692,000.

The combined share of the digital channels was 34.7% as viewers went elsewhere rather than watch the mostly dross and dregs on the main channels.